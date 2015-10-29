Here's why Apple is so secretive about the parts inside the iPhone

Apple is a notoriously secretive company. But despite an increasing number of product leaks in recent years, the company remains tight-lipped on certain details about its products — namely, the iPhone.

In fact, Apple will never advertise where it gets its parts. And there’s a big reason for that.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior VP of marketing, told Mashable that there are several reasons Apple doesn’t share those internal details about the iPhone.

One reason is due to, pardon the pun here, constantly moving parts: Apple may or may not source the iPhone’s components from a single supplier, and partnerships with other companies are prone to regular change, which results in different parts when that happens.

Apple doesn’t want customers scrutinizing the phones based on suppliers — that’s why the company was so quick to explain there’s no difference in battery life across iPhones, despite the discovery that the A9 chip powering the new iPhone 6S comes from two different suppliers, Samsung and TSMC.

But there’s another reason, Schiller says: The iPhone isn’t built with your average phone components.

“The most common scenario is simply that what we got from a supplier basically has been created so uniquely for Apple that implying it’s an off-the-shelf part like others may get would be really misleading. So it’s best not to even talk about the source because that implies things that aren’t true.”

