Apple's design chief has a good explanation for why the company made a stylus

Apple’s design chief Jony Ive says the $US99 Apple Pencil, which for now only works with the new iPad Pro, is not designed to replace your finger.

In a Tuesday interview with Wallpaper, Ive explained that the Apple Pencil was built to enable people “to paint or draw in ways that you just can’t with your finger,” but it is an extra tool that’s not meant to change the fundamental way we use devices like the iPad.

Here’s Ive:

I think there’s a potential to confuse the role of the Pencil with the role of your finger in iOS, and I actually think it’s very clear the Pencil is for making marks, and the finger is a fundamental point of interface for everything within the operating system. And those are two very different activities with two very different goals. So we are very clear in our own minds that this will absolutely not replace the finger as a point of interface. But it is, and I don’t think anybody would argue, a far better tool than your finger when your focus becomes exclusively making marks. The traditional pencil could have been replaced by a dish of powdered charcoal, which you dipped your finger into to make marks with. And that didn’t happen.

