Everyone's freaking out about the price of the 'Apple Pencil'

Would you pay $US100 for a stylus?
Apple is pretty sure you swill.
The Apple Pencil, the new stylus for Apple’s iPad Pro, starts at a whopping $US99.
And no, it doesn’t come with the new, larger screened iPad Pro, which starts at $US799.
Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:
Apple pencil betta be able to write on its own
— #Tyla (@tylawdds_) September 9, 2015
99$US Apple pencil hahahahaha
— Joey Greaber (@JoeyGreaber) September 9, 2015
Ya’ll bout to buy an Apple pencil that cost $US100.00 when you can get a pencil for the lowest of lows at your neighbourhood corner store???
— JR the Darkskin (@iamjtune) September 9, 2015
