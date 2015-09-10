Everyone's freaking out about the price of the 'Apple Pencil'

Would you pay $US100 for a stylus?

Apple is pretty sure you swill.

The Apple Pencil, the new stylus for Apple’s iPad Pro, starts at a whopping $US99.

And no, it doesn’t come with the new, larger screened iPad Pro, which starts at $US799.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

Apple pencil betta be able to write on its own

— #Tyla (@tylawdds_) September 9, 2015

99$US Apple pencil hahahahaha

— Joey Greaber (@JoeyGreaber) September 9, 2015

Ya’ll bout to buy an Apple pencil that cost $US100.00 when you can get a pencil for the lowest of lows at your neighbourhood corner store???

— JR the Darkskin (@iamjtune) September 9, 2015

