Everyone's freaking out about the price of the 'Apple Pencil'

Tim Stenovec
Apple pencil stylus 1Apple

Would you pay $US100 for a stylus?

Apple is pretty sure you swill. 

The Apple Pencil, the new stylus for Apple’s iPad Pro, starts at a whopping $US99. 

And no, it doesn’t come with the new, larger screened iPad Pro, which starts at $US799. 

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

 

