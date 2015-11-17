There's so much demand for the Apple Pencil that it's selling for $500 or more on eBay

People are selling Apple’s Pencil stylus for the iPad Pro for $US400 on eBay, according to listings discovered by 9to5Mac.

That’s four times as much as the Pencil’s official $US99 price tag.

Some eBay users are selling the Pencil auction-style, with some bids reaching more than $US500.

Unfortunately for new iPad Pro owners, Apple’s Pencil stylus is back ordered for four to five weeks online, and you’ll probably have a hard time finding one at an Apple Store, too. The optional keyboard case for the iPad Pro has similar shipping delays.

It’s understandable that there’s a lot of demand for the Pencil stylus. Reviews of the stylus have been positive, with many critics saying it’s extremely responsive and accurate to draw with on the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro and Pencil combination could be perfect for artists. Apps like Procreate and Adobe Sketch essentially turn the iPad Pro into a portable art studio without the need to buy the expensive art tools. The iPad Pro also has the processing power to handle heavy apps like Adobe Photoshop.

But please, don’t buy a Pencil off eBay for more than its listing price. If you’re an artist and you’re smitten by the iPad Pro/Pencil combo, just use what you’ve been using until your Pencil arrives.

