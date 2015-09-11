This is the coolest part of the Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil was one of the coolest new products unveiled at Apple’s big media event Wednesday.

It only works with Apple’s new iPad Pro right now, but the Apple Pencil is beautifully designed to let you draw right on your iPad’s screen with incredible responsiveness and accuracy.

But easily one of the best features of the Apple Pencil is its fast recharging ability.

The Apple Pencil offers 12 hours of battery life. But according to Apple, the Apple Pencil can charge 30 minutes of battery life in just 15 seconds of charging. That means it takes only six minutes to fully recharge the Apple Pencil from 0% to 100% — that’s crazy fast!

Better yet, you don’t need to plug Apple Pencil into a wall to charge. All you need to do is plug the Apple Pencil’s lightning connector into the iPad Pro to recharge. And six minutes later, you’re done!

