Apple Pees On Beatles-iTunes Story (AAPL)

From Billboard:



Apple Inc has dismissed claims in the U.K. press that the Beatles catalogue is about to be made available online through the computer giant’s iTunes Music Store as “unsubstantiated speculation.”

Reports on Friday suggested that unnamed sources “close to Sir Paul McCartney” had confirmed that the Beatles catalogue would be available online though iTunes and other legal services “within months.” However, the claim has been met with a string of “no comments” from the Beatles’ own label Apple Corps, and EMI.

“This is not news nor is it a scoop,” says an Apple Inc. spokesman, declining further comment.

This sounds familiar.

