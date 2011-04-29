Apple Is The World's Number One PC Manufacturer

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

If you include iPads, Apple is the number 4 PC manufacturer by volume.

But if you look at profits and growth, Apple is clearly number one. Apple doesn’t break out margins by segments but with an overall 40% gross margin, it’s likely its margins in the PC business are around 35%, which puts it way ahead of its rivals.

And thanks to the iPad, between Q1 2010 and Q1 2011, Apple had staggering 187.9% growth last year.

apple pc share

Photo: Michel de Guilhermier

(Via Michel de Guilhermier in French)

