Apple Is Now The Third Biggest PC Seller In The US

Photo: Flickr Chris De Jabet

Apple is now the third-largest PC seller in the US according to Gartner and IDC data, Mashable writes. We spend so much time writing about iPhones and iPads that we forget that Apple’s PC business is also crushing it.



Apple beats Acer and Toshiba with 10.7% market share. Dell and HP are still ahead with 22.6% and 26.9% respectively.

