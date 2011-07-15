Apple Pays $946 To A Korean User Over The Location Data Scandal

Photo: Sue Apple

Apple’s locationgate scandal is going to cost it $946, at minimum.That’s how much it had to pay a Korean user who sued the company for collecting location data, Reuters reports.



That’s less than pocket change for Apple, but it could just be the start.

The lawyer that represented the Korean user is now pursuing a class action suit against Apple asking users to sign up at Sueapple.com.

