Apple May Be Working On A Rewards Program For Its IPhone Payment Platform

Mario Tama/Getty Images Using your iPhone to buy things could come with untold perks.

Apple may launch a rewards program alongside its payment platform, according to Bank Innovation’s Ian Kar.

That program would incentivise consumers to buy things with Apple’s new payment platform, which we expect to learn more about at tomorrow’s iPhone launch event. Retailers and businesses would theoretically be able to sign up with Apple’s system and provide benefits to loyal customers who use their iPhones to pay for stuff.

The platform is expected to let users make purchases with their iPhone 6 or Apple smartwatch in lieu of cash or a credit card.

Kar notes that the plan — up until the recent iCloud hacking scandal — was to announce the loyalty program at Tuesday’s event. That may not be the plan anymore.

News of the rewards program comes as Apple has been signing corporate partners like major retailers and banks for its so-called “iWallet” left and right.

Earlier this month we heard that Nordstrom may be an earlier Apple payments partner.

Apple has also worked hard to get all of the major credit card companies on board.

A rewards program would further broaden the platform’s appeal for consumers. Whether or not we learn more about the rewards program itself, we’re likely to hear more about Apple’s plans for payments tomorrow.

