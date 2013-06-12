How Apple is Quietly Paying Tribute To Steve Jobs In iOS 7

Steven Tweedie

The “Add to Reading List” icon has been changed in iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads, and 9to5mac is reporting that the updated icon could be a tribute to the late Steve Jobs.

Instead of featuring glasses with boxed frames, the new Reading List glasses are circular, sharing a striking resemblance to Steve Job’s eyewear of choice.

What do you think: coincidence or tribute?

Add to Reading List
steve jobs book

