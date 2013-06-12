How Apple is Quietly Paying Tribute To Steve Jobs In iOS 7

The “Add to Reading List” icon has been changed in iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads, and 9to5mac is reporting that the updated icon could be a tribute to the late Steve Jobs.



Instead of featuring glasses with boxed frames, the new Reading List glasses are circular, sharing a striking resemblance to Steve Job’s eyewear of choice.

What do you think: coincidence or tribute?

