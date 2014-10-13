Here's Exactly What Apple Pay Will Look Like When You Set It Up And Make Transactions

Apple’s mobile payment service, Apple Pay, is expected to launch within the coming days, and it looks like the company is already training its retail employees for the big rollout.

9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman has obtained screenshots of the setup process and training materials for Apple employees from a reliable source. The materials show you exactly what the process of setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus will look like.

Users will have the option of setting up Apple Pay either through the Passbook app or through a new option in the Settings menu called Passbook & Apple Pay. Here’s what the initial setup screen will look like, along with the new Settings option and the Passbook welcome screen:

You can add in credit cards either through iTunes or by scanning the card in front of your iPhone 6’s camera.

Apple Pay will allow you to do more than just tap your phone to make purchases. It will also show you a list of recent transactions for each card, access to contact your bank, and the option to turn on push notifications.

And, if a credit card expires, the app will update your card automatically in the system with a new expiration date from your credit card company. There would be no need to manually delete the old payment information — Apple Pay would simply issue a push notification to alert you that a change occurred.

When you make a purchase at the Apple Store using Apple Pay, only the last four digits of your phone’s unique payment code will be shown. Here’s a sample receipt published by Gurman:

Apple has reportedly kicked off the service at its Caffe Macs restaurant at its headquarters in Cupertino, according to Gurman, and here’s what the full Apple Pay transaction will look like:

Apple previously said its payment service would launch this month, although it hasn’t specified an exact date. A recently leaked memo from Walgreens, however, suggests it could be rolling out this weekend, starting Oct. 18.

