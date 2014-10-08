Here's What Apple Pay Will Look Like The First Time You Set It Up

Lisa Eadicicco

Apple’s new mobile payments system will be launching sometime this month, and it looks like some developers are beginning to see evidence of it in early builds for iOS 8.1.

Developer Hamza Sood found the setup screen in the second beta of iOS 8.1 and posted it to Twitter, as 9to5Mac first discovered. Here’s what the setup screen for Apple Pay in Passbook will look like:

And here’s the standard setup screen that you’ll see after updating to iOS 8.1:

Apple Pay will only be available for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch when it launches since it uses Near Field Communication (NFC) to transfer payment data. Older iPhone models don’t have this antenna built in.

The service is starting in the US and will work with American Express, Mastercard, Visa, and major banks such as Capital One, PNC, and Chase.

