LEAKED: Apple Pay Will Probably Launch Next Week

Apple says its first mobile payment system will launch this month, but has yet to confirm a specific date. Now, a new leaked memo suggests Walgreens will begin rolling out the service next week on Oct. 18.

The memo, which was obtained and published by MacRumors, says Apple Pay will be launching on Oct. 18 in its first sentence. It’s unclear if this is specific to Walgreens or if the memo is referencing a widespread rollout.

Here’s the memo:

MacRumors A reportedly leaked Walgreens memo about Apple Pay

Apple Pay is the company’s first venture into the mobile payments business. Those who own an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus will be able to make payments at certain retailers just by tapping the phone. Retailers such as Walgreens, McDonalds, Petco, Subway, Macy’s, and of course, the Apple Store, will support the service when it launches.

