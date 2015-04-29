Using Apple Pay on the Apple Watch is unbelievably simple

Apple Pay is a super convenient and secure way to make payments without needing to take out your wallet. It’s easy to use it with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, but it’s even easier to use it with the Apple Watch.

When you want to pay for something with Apple Watch, just double-tap the side button and hold your watch to the terminal. You’ll feel a subtle vibration and hear a light beep to confirm everything worked. That’s it.

You’ll need to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone before you can use it with your Watch — then you can add any card you have on file through the Apple Watch app. Once you add your cards, it’s really simple to find which one you want to use to pay for things: Just swipe left or right.

