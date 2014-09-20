Apple Pay, Mobile Payments, And NFC: Why Mobile Payments Are Back From The Dead [SLIDE DECK]

One of the biggest barriers to mobile payments is that merchants have had a hard time figuring out which technology to adopt.

With Apple Pay, a new NFC-powered mobile payments system, that could change. In new research from BI Intelligence, we explain why near field communication is important, and why Apple Pay’s use of it could help solve the chicken-and-egg problem in mobile payments.

