The Aussie dining app Liven lets you earn digital currency each time you pay at a restaurant – and it's now integrated with Apple Pay

Australian dining rewards app Liven is now integrated with Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is implemented to speed up the payments process and add another layer of security for customers.

Liven rewards users with its digital currency when they use the app.

Liven lets you pay for restaurant meals through its app and earn its digital currency (LVN) as a reward. You can earn between 10-35% of your bill in LVN digital currency.

And now Liven is integrated with payments platform Apple Pay, which is designed to speed up the payments process and add another layer of security for customers. The company said it is the “world’s first loyalty and payments app to support Apple Pay with invisible payments”. You can also link your bank card to the app.

“It’s a wonderful experience to tap once in Liven and then walk out of the restaurant with your phone in your pocket and know that the bill will be taken care of. It’s just like getting out of an Uber and not worrying about payment,” Shahrooz Chowdhury, Liven’s chief product officer said in a statement.

Chowdhury added that the integration will help benefit business owners. He highlighted the statement from Restaurants and Catering Australia, which called on Aussies to either pick up their own food or dine in at restaurants, rather than using a delivery service.

“It’s no secret that takeaway giants are taking huge commissions from local businesses,” Chowdhury said in a statement. “We hope that our unique integration with Apple Pay helps to give the power back to Aussie business owners by getting more diners through the door and offering them ultimate convenience, rewards, and payment flexibility.”

Liven was launched in 2015 and is available in more than 1,000 restaurants, cafes and bars in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Some of these eateries include Din Tai Fung, Gelato Messina and 8bit Burger.

The company – which won both the blockchain and digital currency vertical in Sir Richard Branson’s 2019 start up competition Extreme Tech Challenge – has more than 600,000 users on its app, according to Chowdhury.

Chowdhury told Business Insider Australia the percentage of digital currency you earn is mostly determined by the restaurant. He added that the company’s algorithm also factors into it as well, for example the frequency someone uses the app could also determine the percentage. Chowdhury added that Liven’s digital currency can be used at any of the restaurants it is available in. You can also transfer it to your friends or even a charity of your choice.

Chowdhury added in a statement that the integration with Apple marks the beginning of Liven’s roadmap of “disrupting the world of payments” in the next 12 months.

“Users can expect to see more dynamic rewards that energise the marketplace, personalised discoveries tailored to preferences, and more gamified elements, that distance Liven payments from traditional app and card payments,” he said in a statement.

“We’re building the future of money where currency has its own memory and intelligence and innovating the in-restaurant dining experience, and it’s only just the beginning.”

