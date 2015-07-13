A British bank accidentally confirmed that Apple Pay will launch in the UK tomorrow

Apple Apple Pay launched in the US in October.

British banks are preparing for the launch of Apple Pay in the UK, and expect the service to go live tomorrow.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, HSBC let slip on its UK Twitter account that Apple Pay is “due to launch this Tuesday.” The tweet has since been deleted.

This is just the latest in a string of leaks that makes it look like Apple Pay will be available in the UK from tomorrow.

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman got his hands on what looked like an internal memo from supermarket Waitrose stating that Apple’s cardless payment scheme would go live on July 14.

On another HSBC Twitter account, the bank has gone back to saying that the service is due to launch this month, without committing to a set date:

@andythursby We are launching Apple Pay this month but have no set launch date at the moment.^LS

— HSBC UK Help (@HSBC_UK_Help) July 12, 2015

Apple Pay went live in the US in October, allowing users to make contactless payments at participating stores using just their iPhone or Apple Watch.

When it finally does go live here, British users will be able to use Apple Pay to shop at 250,000 locations in the UK, including Boots, Costa Coffee, Nando’s, Starbucks and the Post Office. The company has also hinted that you’ll be able to use your iPhone as a replacement for the Oyster Card, giving “taking the tube” as an example of everyday use.

Most major banks have signed up to the scheme, including HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Natwest, Halifax and Lloyds. Barclays, however, has not yet made a deal. Instead, the bank released an updated version of its contactless payment wristband.

Business Insider has reached out to Apple and HSBC for comment.

