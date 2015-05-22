Apple Pay is ringing in a new era of payment security

BI Intelligence How an Apple Pay transaction works

Apple Pay provides a sleek way for consumers to make payments with their iPhone, but perhaps the most innovative aspect of the payment feature — and its biggest potential value to consumers — is its security framework for preventing card fraud.

While security remains one of the top reasons why consumers haven’t adopted mobile payments, it’s challenging to explain why one payments solution is more secure than another due to the complexity of payments security. In a new research from BI Intelligence we give an easy-to-understand breakdown of how Apple Pay security works and its implications for the payments ecosystem as Apple Pay and similar technologies become ubiquitous.

Access The Research And Downloadable Infographics By Signing Up For A Trial Membership Today >>

Here are some of the key takeaways:

To access the full report from BI Intelligence, sign up for a 14-day trial here. Members also gain access to new in-depth reports, hundreds of charts and datasets, as well as daily newsletters on the digital industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.