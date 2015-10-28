Apple Pay is finally coming to Australia

A worker demonstrates Apple Pay. Photo: Getty Images

After many false starts, it seems like Apple Pay will finally come to Australia by the end of the year.

Recode reports that Apple has partnered with American Express to take Apple Pay global, including Australia, Canada, Spain and Singapore.

Apple Pay was launched in October last year and allows users to “tap and pay” with their iPhones, in a similar fashion to contactless payments with credit cards.

Like many new payment technologies, Apple Pay solved a problem that existed in America. But because of the proliferation of contactless cards, and the clout of the big banks, there was some question of whether it would ever come to Australia.

The latest Apple earnings call revealed that Apple Pay has been growing by “double digits” in the past few months.

Now read: There’s a payments war brewing in Australia as the big four banks try to block Apple.

