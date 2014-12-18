YES! Apple Pay Is Coming To The UK

Apple Pay is going coming to the UK, 9to5mac suggests, noting this job vacancy being advertised by Apple. The job listing on Apple’s website — it’s just an internship — first spotted by iClarified, points towards an expansion of the service into Europe and beyond.

Apple Pay is the new payment service for iPhone 6 smartphones. It allows users to make purchases with the Touch ID touchpad alongside in-store devices.

First rolled out in the US, it looks as though Apple is now hiring an intern as part of a London operation put together to take the product across the Atlantic. If an intern is required it’s probably the case that Apple already has its core team in place. When Business Insider checked on Thursday to see the job post, there was no evidence of the position — but 9to5mac has published it in full. It may be that Apple took it down (the company does not like publicity); or the role has already been filled.

A job summary begins:

“Apple Pay is a new and exciting area in Apple that is set to expand across Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. Apple Pay will change the way consumers pay with breakthrough contactless payment technology and unique security features built right into their iPhone 6 or Apple Watch to pay in an easy, secure, and private way. The new London-based Apple Pay team will work to drive the roll-out of this technology across EMEIA by working with a variety of internal and external partners…”

It also lists a reel of qualifications such as “strong organisational skills” and “good analytical skills”, a brief job description, education — “a BA/BSc is a must” — and a few additional requirements.

