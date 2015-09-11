Another 2 major UK banks now support Apple Pay

Customers of major UK banks Lloyds and Halifax will be able to use Apple Pay from today, 9to5Mac reports.

9to5Mac pointed out that the service is still rolling out, so some customers may not be able to add their cards immediately. But I was able to add my Halifax card with no problems.

When Apple’s mobile payment service launched in the UK earlier this summer, Lloyds was missing from the list of supporting banks. But last week Lloyds customers were able to add a card to their Passbook, but still couldn’t accept the terms and conditions to complete the registration process.

Here are all the UK banks that now support Apple Pay:

American Express

First Direct

HSBC

Halifax

Lloyds

NatWest

NationWide

MBNA

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Ulster

Longtime Apple Pay holdout Barclays has also indicated that it will cave in, and it has promised to support the contactless payment technology “in the near future.”

The contactless payment service was previously constrained to payments of just £20 ($US30), but the UK Cards Association, an industrial card payment group, recently raised the limit of contactless card payments to £30 ($US46).

