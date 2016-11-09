You'll get some pretty sweet perks if you use Apple Pay on the web

In September, Apple announced the second phase of its mission to “kill cash.”

It introduced Apple Pay on the web: Basically, if you’re shopping in Safari on your Mac, instead of putting in your credit card and address, you can use Apple Pay and your fingerprint to check out quickly.

If you’ve got one of the new MacBook Pros, you can use the built-in fingerprint scanner. Otherwise, your computer will use your iPhone’s fingerprint scanner.

Apple Pay checkout buttons have already started popping up around the web.

But Apple wants to give its users even more incentive to use it. So it’s offering various deals and perks if you use Apple Pay on the web, according to a holiday page it posted on Tuesday.

One big deal, for example, is 50% off a one-year subscription to the New York Times. Adidas is offering one or two-day free shipping. Instacart is offering a month of free delivery.

Here’s the full list of deals:

Adidas: Enjoy one- or two-day free shipping from Adidas. Casper: Buy a mattress and receive a $50 iTunes gift card from Casper. Grubhub/Seamless: Win a $50 gift card for you and a friend! New diners will also receive $10 off their next order from Grubhub. Instacart: First-time customers get one month of free Instacart delivery. Jackthreads: Get 20% off great holiday looks from JackThreads. Jet: 10% off first three orders and $5 JetCash Lululemon: Get a $25 gift card if you spend over $150 from Lululemon. The New York Times: 50% off one-year subscription 1-800 Flowers: Free shipping Overstock: Free year of Club O Rewards Membership, $19 value Shopify: Unspecified deals Spring: 20% off Vactia: 7% off resort booking

Check out the full list of deals on Apple’s website. Apple also says it will be introducing new offers “soon” from:

Abercrombie & Fitch Bank of America Caviar Chase Hollister Poshmark Tumi Under Armour Warby Parker The Washington Post

