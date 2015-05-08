Apple Pay is heading to Las Vegas -- but you can't use it to gamble yet

The Cosmopolitan resort in Las Vegas will start accepting Apple Pay in June, meaning you’ll be able to use an Apple Watch or iPhone to settle bills for rooms, pay off tabs in bars and restaurants, and make purchases in some stores. The resort will even take payments through Apple Pay for room service, 9to5Mac reports.

But Cosmopolitan’s casinos won’t be letting you use Apple Pay at gambling tables or slot machines just yet. At the moment, many casinos only allow chip purchases in cash, or mark credit card payments as cash advances, 9to5Mac points out. It would also take a large equipment upgrade to add contactless payments to slot machines.

But soon enough you might be able to put a bet on black with a tap of your Apple Watch.

Over 200 banks and credit unions now accept Apple Pay. Home Depot, one of Apple’s biggest retail partners yet, has just signed a deal to accept the payment method in more than 2,000 of its stores. Apple Pay isn’t limited to payments in stores either. Airline company Jetblue started accepting Apple Pay in February for snack box and drink purchases, as well as seat upgrades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.