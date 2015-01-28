Apple Pay Is Coming To Nearly 200,000 Vending Machines And Parking Meters

Nearly 200,000 self-serve locations like vending machines, kiosks, and parking meters will soon support Apple Pay.

If you have a recent iPhone with Apple Pay enabled, you won’t have to worry about carrying cash or having correct change when you’re using any of the machines run by USA Technologies, which provides wireless payments solutions for small-ticket items.

You’ll just hold your phone up to the vending machine or parking meter, enter your thumbprint, and be done with the transaction.

The uses for Apple Pay have grown quickly since it launched last year.

In December Chevron announced it would bring Apple Pay to its gas pumps in early 2015. New York’s public transportation system is also considering contactless payments, which could let you use Apple Pay (or other smartphones), but that will take a few years.

The payment platform will probably launch internationally this year as well.

USA Technologies’ announcement suggests Apple Pay is catching on with consumers and could become the dominant mobile wallet, surpassing competitors like Google Wallet and PayPal.

Since its launch last October to mid-November Apple Pay represented about 2% of mobile payments, according to research firm ITG. Google Wallet, which launched in 2011, made up 4% of mobile payments over the same period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.