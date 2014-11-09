Apple's Wallet Killer Is Already Making An Impact In The US Grocery Market

Apple’s foray into mobile payments is less than a month old, but Apple Pay might already be making a mark on one of the country’s biggest grocery chains.

Apple Pay may have represented about 1% of all Whole Foods transactions in the 17 days since Apple launched the service on Oct. 20, according to estimates from Mike Dudas, the former mobile commerce lead at Google, PayPal, and Braintree/Venmo.

Dudas calculated his estimates off Whole Foods statistics sourced from SEC filings, company statements and various news reports.

If accurate, Apple should be very pleased with these numbers. Again, Apple Pay is only available on the latest update of iOS — iOS 8.1 — and the service is only available for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices.

Yet despite these limitations, customers have completed over 150,000 transactions over a 17-day span, according to Whole Foods’ CIO.

That’s impressive.

@mdudas anecdotally at my WF’s after about 5 days store clerk said “Yep I’m seeing it a lot” when I asked.

— justinbenson (@justinbenson) November 7, 2014

