Apple Pay adoption faces a huge challenge in the UK

Apple announced on Monday that its digital payment service Apple Pay will be made available in the United Kingdom starting next month, marking its first international launch.

Apple has already partnered with eight of the largest banks in the UK, more than 250,000 merchants, and the London transportation service, the company said.

Apple Pay’s UK launch is a huge step forward for the payment service, but it still faces a major challenge in one critical area: convincing UK consumers to embrace it. According to a report by Sage Pay, charted for us by BI Intelligence, consumers in the UK aren’t as excited about Apple Pay as its merchants are.

The January survey, based on the responses from 1,000 business decision makers and 1,000 shoppers in the UK, show that only 5% of the consumers in the UK are planning to use Apple Pay. Worse, 61% of the total respondents said they would not even consider using it.The survey includes non-iPhone users too, which makes up 58% of the UK market.

