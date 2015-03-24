Just a small fraction of iPhone 6 owners have actually tried Apple Pay

An analysis of three separate surveys of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus owners reveals that approximately one out of every seven people have used Apple Pay in stores at least once, according to BI Intelligence. The surveys — created by Auriemma Consulting, Trustev, and InfoScout — were all taken during February and March.

Though the surveys varied for in-store and in-app use cases in aggregate, the adoption statistics across all three surveys were extremely similar. But, even though about 16% of iPhone 6 owners on average have tried the service, this isn’t an indicator of regular usage: Trustev’s survey, for instance, found that 30% of respondents who tried Apple Pay at least once now say they “never” use the service in an average week. Habits could change by the end of the year, however: A new survey from Boston Retail Partners shows that nearly 40% of all large US retailers plan to support Apple Pay in 2015.

