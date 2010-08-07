Apple Patents The "iBike" (And A Bunch Of Other Cool Gadgets, Too)

Photo: Patently Apple

Apple just filed a patent application for technology that would integrate your iPod or iPhone with a smart bike.Call it the iBike?



Patently Apple, which is great at tracking this stuff, picked up the story first.

The bicycle patent is similar to the Nike + iPod system, which tracks your workouts.

There’s plenty of companies making little sensors to track information on bicycles, but we imagine Apple will offer the cleanest, most comprehensive software solution.

For serious bike riders, this will probably be pretty attractive.

The “iBike” is just the latest Apple patent in a long line of cool, futuristic gadgets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.