Apple Patents The "iBike" (And A Bunch Of Other Cool Gadgets, Too)

Photo: Patently Apple
Apple just filed a patent application for technology that would integrate your iPod or iPhone with a smart bike.Call it the iBike?
Patently Apple, which is great at tracking this stuff, picked up the story first.
The bicycle patent is similar to the Nike + iPod system, which tracks your workouts.
There’s plenty of companies making little sensors to track information on bicycles, but we imagine Apple will offer the cleanest, most comprehensive software solution.
For serious bike riders, this will probably be pretty attractive.
The “iBike” is just the latest Apple patent in a long line of cool, futuristic gadgets.
Apple is working on a virtual closet so you can keep track of what you've worn, and what looks good.
This one is a social application for the mall. You'll get a map of the mall, and a heatmap about what's popular and what's not.
