Apple Has A New Patent That'll Help Make Future iPhones And iPads Really Thin

Photo: Apple

Apple was awarded a patent recently on a special display technology that integrates the touch sensors with the screen’s display circuits, reports Apple Insider.That means Apple will be able to make iPhone and iPad displays thinner, leaving room in the devices for more advanced hardware.



WSJ reported a few weeks ago that Apple will likely include similar display technology in the next iPhone, which is said to launch on September 21.

