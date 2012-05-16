Apple Patents An In-Car iPod Remote

Photo: Patently Apple

Apple has patented a music remote control designed to clip onto a car’s steering wheel, reports Patently Apple.It looks like the original clickable iPod wheel, but according to the patent, it’s touch-sensitive.



This obviously doesn’t mean we’ll see this on the market any time soon (or ever), but it’s an interesting look at what could be.

Read the full details over at Patently Apple >

