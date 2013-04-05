A New Patent Reveals That Apple May Actually Be Working On A Hybrid Laptop/Tablet Computer

Is Apple finally caving and working on developing a hybrid tablet notebook?



A new patent discovered by Patently Apple suggests, yes.

Today, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has revealed a patent filed by Apple that revealed a true hybrid notebook tablet.

Apple states that the computer device can be both a single operably connected device and two separate communicating devices.

Patently Apple says the filing includes details of a display with retractable magnets that dock into a keyboard. This is the first official patent for a product like this from Apple.

The patent, filed in Q3 2011 isn’t for design, but to convey the mechanics of the device.

While this patent doesn’t mean we’ll see a hybrid tablet MacBook anytime soon, it does prove that Apple is at least thinking about a product like this.

Hybrid and convertible tablet/Ultrabooks are very popular in the Windows realm and represent a good amount of flagship Windows 8 devices. While Apple isn’t really feeling the heat from these lackluster Windows devices a hybrid MacBook could help the company boost its computer sales.

