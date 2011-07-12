Apple's Top Patent Lawyer Is Leaving

Apple’s top patent lawyer, Richard “Chip” Lutton Junior, is about to leave the company, Reuters reports.



He is being replaced by BJ Watrous, a former IP lawyer for HP.

There is no explanation given for why Lutton is leaving, but it sure is strange timing.

Apple is in the middle of a series of complicated patent disputes with a number of mobile companies. It is suing HTC, Samsung, and Nokia. It’s also being sued by those companies.

It just led a $4.5 billion bid for Nortel’s patents to protect its mobile IP, and to attack Google, which has a relative dearth of patents.

