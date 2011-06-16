Apple's Latest Patent Helps You Find A Hot Date With Your iPhone

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

According to Christian Zibreg of 9to5Mac, Apple’s latest patent is one that pairs you up with people in the vicinity if they have similar interests as yours.It might just work — Apple already has plenty of data about you. Apps, books, and music you’ve purchased. Even your address. These tidbits could be just enough to get a stale conversation going with a stranger.



Have a look at the official patent, which aims to curb the “substantial amount of time and effort” required for “identifying new persons with common interests for friendships.”

There are already a few apps that do this like How About We.

Add that to the list of apps Apple keeps killing with advancements in iOS.

