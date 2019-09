As expected, Apple (AAPL) has passed the 1 billion apps downloaded mark in a little more than 9 months after the iPhone/iPod touch App Store launched. An impressive milestone — and something Google’s (GOOG) Android and Palm’s (PALM) WebOS can look forward to. Apple confirms that this does not include updates.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.