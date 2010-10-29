Apple Now The World's Fourth Largest Phone Seller

Photo: Russian Presidential Press and Information Office

Despite making just the iPhone, Apple is now the fourth largest phone maker in the world to IDC, via Bloomberg.Apple blew past Research in Motion in the third quarter to take the fourth position. Apple sold 14.1 million handsets, while RIM sold 12.4 million.



If Apple wants to get higher, it’s going to take a big effort. LG is the third biggest handset maker and it sold 28.4 million handsets. Samsung is number two and it sold 71.4 million phones. Nokia is number one with 110.4 million phones.

Don’t Miss: 15 Amazing Facts About Apple

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.