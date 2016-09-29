Apple refused to join Google and Facebook's new AI club

Apple has refused to join the likes of Google and Facebook on a new consortium that will aim to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) technology is developed in a safe, ethical, and transparent manner.

The consortium — announced on Wednesday and called Partnership on AI — also counts Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM among its founding members. But Apple’s playing hard to get.

Eric Horvitz, technical fellow and managing director at Microsoft Research, said: “We’ve been in discussions with Apple and they’re enthusiastic about the effort. I personally hope to see them join.”

Apple is known for being more secretive than other tech giants and the Cupertino firm tends to prefer to work alone when it comes to the development of new technologies. The company has been gradually building up its AI and machine learning capabilities and buying a succession of small AI startups.

Partnership on AI, a non-profit organisation, has pledged to work to advance public understanding of AI and formulate best practices on the challenges and opportunities within the field.

Academics, other non-profits, and specialists in policy and ethics will be invited to join the board of Partnership on AI in coming weeks.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

