Republicans Try To Shame Obamacare With Their New Apple Commercial Parody Videos

Loathe to accept Obamacare, the Republican National Committee is fighting back; this time in the form of parody videos.

Mimicking the old Mac vs. PC ads starring Justin Long and John Hodgman, Republicans are hoping to get the last laugh when it comes to the fight against the Affordable Care Act.

We first saw the ads on The Daily Dot.

The 20-something in the video represents the Private Sector while the man on the floor in the suit represents Obamacare.

Here’s one of the ads – titled “I’m ObamaCare – Whatever”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.