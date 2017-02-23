Apple's $US5 billion campus will open in April

Apple has officially announced that its new $US5 billion (£4 billion) campus will be open to employees from April.

The Californian campus, which Apple is now calling “Apple Park,” is several months behind schedule.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees last year that Apple planned to move the first groups into the new “Spaceship” campus in January 2017.

Apple also revealed on Wednesday that the new auditorium will be named the Steve Jobs Theatre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.