Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April -- here's what it looks like now

Apple announced that its new $US5 billion campus in Cupertino, California, will open to employees in April. The project, long called “Apple Campus 2,” will be officially be named “Apple Park.”

It will take 6 months for Apple to move over 12,000 employees to the ring-shaped office building, which as been nicknamed the “spaceship” for its resemblance to a UFO.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be moving his offices down the street to Apple Park as well.

When Apple Park opens, parts of it will be open to the public, including a visitors’ center with a café and Apple Store, likely with merchandise you can’t get elsewhere. Apple declined to comment as to when the public can start to visit Apple Park.

Apple started work on Apple Park in 2013, but planning took place for years before that. Now it’s almost ready to open, but there’s still a lot of landscaping work to be done — construction on the main building and surrounding parkland will continue over the summer, Apple said.

Videos recently released by both Apple and drone photographer Matthew Roberts show what the one-of-a-kind office building looks like right now. Take a look:

