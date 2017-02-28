Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April -- here's what it looks like now

Kif Leswing
Apple ParkApple

Apple announced that its new $US5 billion campus in Cupertino, California, will open to employees in April. The project, long called “Apple Campus 2,” will be officially be named “Apple Park.”

It will take 6 months for Apple to move over 12,000 employees to the ring-shaped office building, which as been nicknamed the “spaceship” for its resemblance to a UFO.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be moving his offices down the street to Apple Park as well.

When Apple Park opens, parts of it will be open to the public, including a visitors’ center with a café and Apple Store, likely with merchandise you can’t get elsewhere. Apple declined to comment as to when the public can start to visit Apple Park.

Apple started work on Apple Park in 2013, but planning took place for years before that. Now it’s almost ready to open, but there’s still a lot of landscaping work to be done — construction on the main building and surrounding parkland will continue over the summer, Apple said.

Videos recently released by both Apple and drone photographer Matthew Roberts show what the one-of-a-kind office building looks like right now. Take a look:

This is Apple Park from a distance.

Apple

And here's what it looks like at night.

Apple

And here it is during the day. Pretty stunning.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a closer look at the building, which is positively covered in windows.

Apple

Apple needed specialised equipment to install these huge panes of glass.

Apple

Here's another look at glass installation.

Apple

The building looks almost complete.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Most of its roof has been covered by solar panels.

Apple

Here's a closer look at the fields of solar panels.

Apple

This is the auditorium Apple will launch products in -- perhaps an upcoming iPhone. It's been named for late cofounder Steve Jobs. It's basically finished.

Matthew Roberts/YouTube

But there's still a lot of landscaping work to be done. This used to be a huge mountain of earth, but it's been redistributed to other parts of the property.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

And there are paths to be trod. When finished, Apple Park will feature 2 miles of running paths.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

And lots of trees to be planted. Apple plans to plant 9,000 trees on the site.

Apple

Here's how Apple plants a tree.

Apple

Landscaping work will run through the summer, and certain building interiors still need to be finished. This is a R&D center separate from the main building.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

When landscaping is finished, there will be an orchard, meadow, and pond on the site.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's what should be an entrance. Those doors are huge.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's what the architects thought it would look like when finished at the start of the process.

City of Cupertino
Apple Campus 2

