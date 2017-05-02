Check out Apple's new $6 billion campus -- employees have started moving in

YouTube/Matthew RobertsThe Steve Jobs theatre.
Apple is putting the finishing touches on its new $A6.63 billion headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Earlier this year, Apple announced that its new digs would be named “Apple Park” and that employees would start moving in April.
Although the campus isn’t completely finished, it’s starting to really come together.
Our latest look at Apple’s new headquarters comes from videographer Matthew Roberts.
Take a look:
Apple wanted to reuse all the earth that it dug up for the project, so while the building was under construction, Apple piled all the dirt into a big mountain. But now it's been reused for landscaping, and this is all that's left of the once-massive dirt pile.
Another peek at the parking garages. According to the Economist, Apple built more parking space than office space in its new campus, because of local parking regulations.
Here's a complete R&D center on the outskirts of Apple's new campus. These buildings look like they're finished.
This is the Steve Jobs theatre. It's not done yet, but Apple is planning to launch future products in here.
