Check out Apple's new $6 billion campus -- employees have started moving in

Kif Leswing
Apple Campus May 00027YouTube/Matthew RobertsThe Steve Jobs theatre.

Apple is putting the finishing touches on its new $A6.63 billion headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that its new digs would be named “Apple Park” and that employees would start moving in April.

Although the campus isn’t completely finished, it’s starting to really come together.

Our latest look at Apple’s new headquarters comes from videographer Matthew Roberts. 

Take a look: 

This futuristic, circular building, nicknamed the 'spaceship,' is Apple's new headquarters.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Parts are still under construction, but employees started moving in last month, according to Apple.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a peek from the interior of the ring. Apple has been planting a lot of trees recently.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Apple is planting mature trees so it doesn't take as long to look like a full forest.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

The fountain at the center isn't complete yet.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

The roof is pretty much completely covered in solar panels.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a look a little bit closer to ground level.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Apple wanted to reuse all the earth that it dug up for the project, so while the building was under construction, Apple piled all the dirt into a big mountain. But now it's been reused for landscaping, and this is all that's left of the once-massive dirt pile.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's the kiosk for visitors and tourists:

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

And here are the giant tunnels running underneath the campus.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a peek at the massive parking garages Apple built near the highway.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Another peek at the parking garages. According to the Economist, Apple built more parking space than office space in its new campus, because of local parking regulations.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a complete R&D center on the outskirts of Apple's new campus. These buildings look like they're finished.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Another look.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

This is the Steve Jobs theatre. It's not done yet, but Apple is planning to launch future products in here.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

The roof is a perfect circle.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Some finishing touches on the roof.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Landscaping is ongoing.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's another look at the entire building.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

And here's what Apple's architects wanted it to look like when it was done.

City of Cupertino
Apple Campus 2

Watch the entire video below:

