Check out Apple's new $6 billion campus -- employees have started moving in

Apple is putting the finishing touches on its new $A6.63 billion headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that its new digs would be named “Apple Park” and that employees would start moving in April.

Although the campus isn’t completely finished, it’s starting to really come together.

Our latest look at Apple’s new headquarters comes from videographer Matthew Roberts.

Take a look:

Read more:

