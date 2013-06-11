Apple Introduces Its Pandora Killer, iTunes Radio

It’s been the object of speculation for a while, but Apple’s streaming music service is here, and it’s called iTunes Radio.



It’s built right into the music app and will build a custom radio station for you based on an artist or song you like.

The functionality is almost identical to Pandora, letting you vote your approval or disapproval over each song, with it adjusting its recommendations.

It’s built into iOS 7 devices and will run on your PC as well. It’s free with ads, but iTunes Match subscribers get it ad-free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.