Apple Paid $1 Billion To Developers In Just The Last Month

Megan Rose Dickey
Apple Store

Photo: AP

Apple has paid out a total of $8 billion to App Store developers, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at Goldman Sachs’ Technology and Internet conference yesterday.Last month, Apple announced that it had paid $7 billion to developers for their apps. So in a little over one month, Apple paid out an additional $1 billion.

That’s likely because of all the people who received iPads or iPhones during the holiday season and started filling up their devices with a ton of apps.

