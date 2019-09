Apple’s acquired music streaming site LaLa for $80 million, Peter Kafka reports citing multiple sources.



That means LaLa’s backers who’ve poured in $35 million over the life of the company got a little something out the investment. The price was was higher than initially thought, partially because LaLa has $10 million in the bank, says Kafka

