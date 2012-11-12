Apple Paid $21 Million After It Was Accused Of Ripping Off This Clock For The iPad

Apple paid Swiss Federal Railways $21 million after the transport company accused Apple of ripping off its clock design for the clock on new iPads running iOS 6, according to Mashable. The company noticed its clock was being used without permission in September:



The Swiss clock in question was originally designed in the 1940s by Hans Hilfiker and is considered a symbol of the company and the country. Initially, Swiss Federal Railways threatened to push for legal action, but within a few weeks, Apple seemed to give into pressure and agreed to licence the clock’s design.

Here’s Apple’s clock on the left and the Swiss clock on the right:

Photo: Mashable

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.