Apple Outsold Nokia In Smartphones In Q2

Nokia reported this morning that it shipped 16.7 million smartphones in Q2, down 34% year-over-year and down 31% from Q1.Apple, meanwhile, shipped 20.3 million iPhones in Q2, up 142% year-over-year and up 9% from Q1.



That means Apple sold more smartphones than Nokia last quarter, a concept that would have sounded a little crazy even just a year ago. (Here’s a chart.)

The difference in smartphone revenue between the companies is even more dramatic. Nokia reports smartphone sales of about $3.4 billion for Q2, while Apple’s iPhone revenue totaled $13.3 billion during the quarter. (Apple’s figure represents revenue “recognised from iPhone sales, carrier agreements, services, and Apple-branded and third-party iPhone accessories.”)

The big difference: The iPhone has an average sales price of more than $600, while Nokia reports a smartphone ASP around $200.

