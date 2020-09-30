Apple's services, including the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music are down for some users

Mark Lennihan/AP

Apple reported widespread outages Tuesday evening impacting services such as the App Store, Apple Store, iCloud, Apple Music, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Users across the US, along with website connectivity monitor DownDetector, reported experiencing difficulties connecting to a variety of Apple services.

“Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,” Apple’s website said.

This story is developing; check back for updates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many of Apple’s services experienced outages Tuesday evening, the company confirmed on its system status page.

“Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,” the company said.

Apple said it has resolved some of the issues but did not reply to a request for comment on what caused the outage.

Here’s a list of the services that were impacted:

App Store

Apple Arcade

Apple Books

Apple Business Manager

Apple Music

Apple Music radio

Apple School Manager

Apple TV Channels

Apple+ TV

AppleCare in iOS

Find My

Game Centre

iCloud Account & Sign In

iCloud Backup

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Mail

iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)

iTunes U

iWork for iCloud

Mac App Store

News

Photos

Radio

Schoolwork

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.