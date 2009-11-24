Apple Defends Its App Approval Process

Apple’s Phil Schiller defended the iPhone app approval process in an interview with Arik Hesseldahl at BusinessWeek.



A number of iPhone app developers have derided the process. Joe Hewitt, who developed the Facebook app, quit working on iPhone apps because he is “philosophically opposed to the existence of their review process.”

Here is Schiller’s response to complaints by developers like Hewitt:

Apple built a store you can trust. “You and your family and friends can download applications from the store, and for the most part they do what you’d expect, and they get onto your phone, and you get billed appropriately, and it all just works.”

They get 10,000 apps submitted weekly. Schiller says Apple’s job is like that of any retailer, to pick the best goods to put on the shelf. “We review the applications to make sure they work as the customers expect them to work when they download them.”

Reasons for rejections can vary. Apple rejected an app that helped you cheat at casinos. It protects copyright, and trademarks. In general, Schiller says developers have their apps sent back for a minor tweak and many developers like that Apple is a safety net, finding bugs.

