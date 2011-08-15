Apple Orders 20 Million iPhone 5s -- REPORT

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple has raised its orders to suppliers for 20 million iPhone 5s in the fourth quarter, according to well-sourced trade publication DigiTimes.It increasingly looks like the iPhone 5 will be a blockbuster and, like the iPad 2, the problem will be making enough to sell them. The iPhone 4, despite being 14 months old (an eternity in the fast-moving smartphone business), is still the best-selling and most profitable phone in the world.



