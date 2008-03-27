Apple Ordering 10 Million 3G iPhones?

An interesting third-hand rumour: Apple has supposedly ordered 10 million 3G iPhones, says iPodObserver’s John Martellaro, citing Gartner analyst Ken Dulaney, citing rumours from Asia. Think that’s loosely sourced? It gets hairier:



In a phone interview, Mr. Dulaney told the iPod Observer that he believes Apple has ordered a second round, amounting to 10 million more units, based on what he’s heard in Asian circles. This is in addition to the 10 million first generation iPhones that Apple has said it will sell by the end of 2008.

The problem: Apple never said anything about selling first generation, second generation, or any generation. All Apple ever said: It would sell 10 million iPhones in 2008. And analysts expect most of those sales to be 3G iPhones in the second half of the year.

So it’s a big number with little context. But we suppose it’s more evidence that a 3G iPhone is on its way — and the sooner Apple can start selling it, the better.

